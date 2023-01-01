Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

19,516 KM

Details Description Features

$42,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Colorado

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back up camera

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back up camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 9497740
  2. 9497740
Contact Seller
Sale

$42,992

+ taxes & licensing

19,516KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9497740
  • Stock #: F4X1E5
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN8N1106764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4X1E5
  • Mileage 19,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- 4WD
- Backup Camera
- Apple CarPlay
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Charger
- Automatic Climate Control
- Rear Park Assist
- Remote Start


Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Front fog lamps
Hood insulator
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Fog lamps, front
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Bumper, rear body-colour
Black Bowtie, (front grille)
Headlamps, projector-type
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding (Includes Black mirror caps.)
Door handles, Black painted
Exterior, B-pillar applique
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
HD Rear Vision Camera
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Pickup box
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Transfer case shield
Suspension Package, Off-Road
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Capless Fuel Fill (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Voice Recognition
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Parking Aid Sensor
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Window
power sliding rear
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
in-vehicle apps
cloud connected personalization
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 100,706 KM
$31,992 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Blaze...
 21,824 KM
$45,992 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV...
 43,156 KM
$33,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory