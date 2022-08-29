2022 Chevrolet Corvette

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Vehicle Features
Daytime Running Lights
Hill Descent Control
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Calipers, Black-painted
Frame, aluminum structure
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 12.6" (321 mm) front and 13.3" (339 mm) rear brake rotors
Engine, 6.2L V8 DI, high-output Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with stainless-steel tips
Suspension, Corvette standard
Steering, power, electric speed-sensitive, rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Hatch release, push button open
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control individual climate settings for driver and passenger, with outside temperature display
Chevrolet Connected Access (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal colour with driver information display with multiple selectable modes and gauge configurations
Lighting, interior, theater dimming
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition, cruise and Driver Information Centre
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat belt colour, Black
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Headlamps, LED
Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Package
Exterior accents, Carbon Flash, side vents and front/rear grille accents
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Auxiliary audio input jack
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Antenna, integral front and rear
Near Field Communication (NFC) allows customers to quickly and easily pair their compatible phone to the infotainment system by simply holding it up to the vehicle's infotainment screen; also known as "one-touch pairing"
Audio system feature, Bose Premium 10-speaker system
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
