Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

30,688 KM

Details Description Features

$31,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

RS No Accident | One Owner | New Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

RS No Accident | One Owner | New Tires

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 11444891
  2. 11444891
  3. 11444891
  4. 11444891
  5. 11444891
Contact Seller

$31,982

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,688KM
VIN 2GNAXWEV4N6111647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Start
audio
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Automatic Emergency Braking
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch

Exterior

Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Trim, Black lower window
Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) aluminum
Ornamentation, RS badge
BOWTIE EMBLEMS, BLACK, FRONT AND REAR
Tail lamps, LED (Standard on models built after May 24th, 2021)
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7, 2022)

Media / Nav / Comm

Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Wheels
Manual
null
liftgate
Visors
MIRRORS
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
brakes
steering column
Dual-stage
Door Locks
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
manual-folding
Seat
Audio system
driver and right front passenger
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
frontal
Thorax side-impact
driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER
SIDI
covered
rear power
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable.
Headlamp control
front auxiliary
roof-rail
7" diagonal colour touchscreen
push-button
rear split-folding with centre armrest
tilt and telescoping
phone interface and driver information centre controls
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
19" (48.3 cm) aluminum
4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
IntelliBeam auto high beam
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm
Confidence & Convenience Package includes (B26) Driver Confidence II Package and (ZQ2) Driver Convenience Package content
manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred Coming Soon ! | Long Range AWD |Certified | 4.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred Coming Soon ! | Long Range AWD |Certified | 4.99% Available 26,450 KM $47,981 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred Coming Soon ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred Coming Soon ! 72,327 KM $25,992 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available 62,353 KM $35,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Equinox