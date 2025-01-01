$30,981+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT New Brakes | New Tires
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,615 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | Driver Confidence II Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start |
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD! With just 32,615 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- All-wheel drive for superior traction and handling
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and UV protection
- Automatic headlamp control for enhanced visibility
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
Don't miss out on this exceptional Equinox! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort, safety, and performance firsthand. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot now or start your purchase journey online your perfect SUV awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
204-837-5811