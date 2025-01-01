Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean CARFAX | Driver Confidence II Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start | Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD! With just 32,615 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - Accident-free history for peace of mind - All-wheel drive for superior traction and handling - Remote Start for convenience in any weather - Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and UV protection - Automatic headlamp control for enhanced visibility - StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control Dont miss out on this exceptional Equinox! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort, safety, and performance firsthand. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot now or start your purchase journey online your perfect SUV awaits! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

32,615 KM

Details Description Features

$30,981

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT New Brakes | New Tires

Watch This Vehicle
12339033

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT New Brakes | New Tires

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 12339033
  2. 12339033
  3. 12339033
  4. 12339033
  5. 12339033
  6. 12339033
  7. 12339033
  8. 12339033
  9. 12339033
  10. 12339033
  11. 12339033
  12. 12339033
  13. 12339033
  14. 12339033
  15. 12339033
  16. 12339033
  17. 12339033
  18. 12339033
  19. 12339033
  20. 12339033
  21. 12339033
  22. 12339033
  23. 12339033
  24. 12339033
  25. 12339033
Contact Seller
Sale

$30,981

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,615KM
VIN 3GNAXUEV2NL298144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX | Driver Confidence II Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start |
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD! With just 32,615 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- All-wheel drive for superior traction and handling
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and UV protection
- Automatic headlamp control for enhanced visibility
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control

Don't miss out on this exceptional Equinox! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort, safety, and performance firsthand. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot now or start your purchase journey online your perfect SUV awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Start
audio

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Mechanical

All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Manual
Visors
brakes
steering column
Dual-stage
Door Locks
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
driver and right front passenger
Tire
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
frontal
Thorax side-impact
driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system
covered
Headlamp control
front auxiliary
roof-rail
push-button
rear split-folding with centre armrest
tilt and telescoping
phone interface and driver information centre controls
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Upgraded True North Pkg | Clean CARFAX | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Upgraded True North Pkg | Clean CARFAX | Local Trade 48,662 KM $30,254 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Luxury Package | Panoramic Sunroof | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Luxury Package | Panoramic Sunroof | Local Trade 69,665 KM $69,719 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision Essence Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Envision Essence Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel 48,429 KM $33,820 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Equinox