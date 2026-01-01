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Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient SUV that handles daily life without compromise? This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT checks all the right boxes a locally driven vehicle with low kilometres, a comfortable interior, and a strong suite of safety and convenience features that make every drive easier. - Local vehicle with only 76,905 km well-maintained and lightly used - 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with Front-Wheel Drive and Automatic transmission - Impressive fuel economy: 8.9L/100km city / 7.7L/100km highway - Remote engine start via key fob great for cold Manitoba mornings - Teen Driver technology for added peace of mind for families - Steering wheel audio controls and Wi-Fi Hotspot capability - Curtain and side airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and Hill Hold Control - Silver exterior with black interior a clean, versatile combination Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or browse online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Equinox, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to walk you through every detail reach out anytime and well get back to you promptly. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

76,905 KM

Details Description Features

$20,897

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle
14157085

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14157085
  2. 14157085
Contact Seller
Sale

$20,897

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,905KM
VIN 3GNAXKEV6NL267452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient SUV that handles daily life without compromise? This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT checks all the right boxes a locally driven vehicle with low kilometres, a comfortable interior, and a strong suite of safety and convenience features that make every drive easier.

- Local vehicle with only 76,905 km well-maintained and lightly used
- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with Front-Wheel Drive and Automatic transmission
- Impressive fuel economy: 8.9L/100km city / 7.7L/100km highway
- Remote engine start via key fob great for cold Manitoba mornings
- Teen Driver technology for added peace of mind for families
- Steering wheel audio controls and Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Curtain and side airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and Hill Hold Control
- Silver exterior with black interior a clean, versatile combination

Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or browse online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Equinox, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to walk you through every detail reach out anytime and we'll get back to you promptly.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Electric rear window defogger
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Front-wheel drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-9555

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$20,897

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Chevrolet Equinox