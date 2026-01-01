2022 Chevrolet Equinox

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features