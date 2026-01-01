$20,897+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$20,897
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 76,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient SUV that handles daily life without compromise? This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT checks all the right boxes a locally driven vehicle with low kilometres, a comfortable interior, and a strong suite of safety and convenience features that make every drive easier.
- Local vehicle with only 76,905 km well-maintained and lightly used
- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with Front-Wheel Drive and Automatic transmission
- Impressive fuel economy: 8.9L/100km city / 7.7L/100km highway
- Remote engine start via key fob great for cold Manitoba mornings
- Teen Driver technology for added peace of mind for families
- Steering wheel audio controls and Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Curtain and side airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and Hill Hold Control
- Silver exterior with black interior a clean, versatile combination
Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or browse online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Equinox, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to walk you through every detail reach out anytime and we'll get back to you promptly.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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204-661-9555