Rear Vision Camera | Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto | Remote Vehicle Start | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

10,166 KM

Details Description Features

$29,261

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu

RS Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

RS Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Used
10,166KM
VIN 1G1ZG5STXNF210335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Vision Camera | Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto | Remote Vehicle Start |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
STEERING WHEEL
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Windows, power with Express-Down on all
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Air filter, cabin
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Rear seat reminder
Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Trunk cargo anchors
Display, 8" diagonal LCD touch screen
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,

Exterior

Spoiler
COMPACT SPARE
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Headlamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Tires, 245/45R18 all-season, blackwall
Bowties, Black, front and rear
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield
Grille, chrome surround with Black grille inserts
Badge, nameplate in Black

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with polished tips
Axle, 5.10 final drive ratio

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Braking control, ECM grade
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Daytime Running Lamps, integral to headlamps
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Antenna, body-colour
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

2022 Chevrolet Malibu