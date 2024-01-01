Menu
Account
Sign In
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

135,587 KM

Details Description Features

$47,719

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

RS Locally Owned

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

RS Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller

$47,719

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,587KM
VIN 1G1ZG5ST6NF201356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Headlamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Tires, 245/45R18 all-season, blackwall
Bowties, Black, front and rear
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield
Grille, chrome surround with Black grille inserts
Badge, nameplate in Black

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with polished tips
Axle, 5.10 final drive ratio

Safety

Brake Assist
Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Braking control, ECM grade
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Daytime Running Lamps, integral to headlamps
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Electric rear window defogger
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Windows, power with Express-Down on all
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Air filter, cabin
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Rear seat reminder
Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Trunk cargo anchors
Display, 8" diagonal LCD touch screen
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,

Media / Nav / Comm

Antenna, body-colour
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

Wheels
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
18" (45.7 cm) aluminum
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2020 Honda Civic LX One Owner | Locally Owned | Low KM's! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda Civic LX One Owner | Locally Owned | Low KM's! 29,822 KM $26,588 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic EX Low KM's! | Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda Civic EX Low KM's! | Locally Owned 55,302 KM $24,458 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE Locally Owned | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE Locally Owned | One Owner 54,179 KM $36,468 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,719

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Malibu