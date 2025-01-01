2022 Chevrolet Malibu

Menu
Hey there, friend Welcome to Ride Times Payment Break Eventrunning now through June 30th. We know moneys tight, timings everything, and finding the right ride without getting stuck in a payment loop is no small task. Thats why were doing things differently. For a limited time, you can drive away today and make no payments for 90 days OACgiving you a true break when you need it most. Weve helped thousands of Manitobans do just thatand were ready to help you next. It Starts With the Right Vehicle We carry 80 to 120 hand-picked, safety-certified vehicles at all timesmost priced under $30,000. And yes, the good ones move fast. So if something catches your eye, dont waitwe only have one of most trims, and trade-in volume is slowing down across the province. Fresh inventory is getting harder to replace. Flexible FinancingBuilt Around You Your budget shouldnt hold you back from a reliable ride. Whether youre rebuilding credit, buying your first vehicle, or just looking to keep your payments low, weve got you covered with: -$0 down options -Fast approvals -No payments for 90 days OAC -Competitive rates even if your credit isnt perfect Plus, we offer top-dollar trade values, helping you unlock more equity from your current vehicle before its value drops further. Were Not Just Another Dealership Weve been proudly family-owned for 17+ years, built on trust, transparency, and doing right by our customers. Dont just take our word for itweve earned 1,000+ positive reviews from customers literally all over the world, and were just getting started. Youre Closer Than You Think Youre already here, reading this. Thats step one. Most of our buyers start by valuing their trade, browsing online, or just shooting us a text. From there, its simpleand youll have a real person helping you every step of the way. Drive With Confidence Every vehicle on our lot passes a full safety inspection, includes a detailed CarFax report, and is backed by our exclusive Oil 4 Life Programa Ride Time perk that keeps your ride running smoothly, long after youve driven off the lot.

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

87,580 KM

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

12645036

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,580KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST0NF120961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25082A
  • Mileage 87,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Onstar
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Passenger Airbag on/off switch

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Floor mats
Cloth Upholstery
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Rain Guards
Driver Lumbar
Equalizer
USB port
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
Auxiliary Device
Engine -Turbocharged
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Rear-Performance Tires
Front-Performance Tires
Rear Ventilation

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2022 Chevrolet Malibu