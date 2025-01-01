$25,000+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25082A
- Mileage 87,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey there, friend Welcome to Ride Times Payment Break Eventrunning now through June 30th. We know moneys tight, timings everything, and finding the right ride without getting stuck in a payment loop is no small task. Thats why were doing things differently. For a limited time, you can drive away today and make no payments for 90 days OACgiving you a true break when you need it most. Weve helped thousands of Manitobans do just thatand were ready to help you next. It Starts With the Right Vehicle We carry 80 to 120 hand-picked, safety-certified vehicles at all timesmost priced under $30,000. And yes, the good ones move fast. So if something catches your eye, dont waitwe only have one of most trims, and trade-in volume is slowing down across the province. Fresh inventory is getting harder to replace. Flexible FinancingBuilt Around You Your budget shouldnt hold you back from a reliable ride. Whether youre rebuilding credit, buying your first vehicle, or just looking to keep your payments low, weve got you covered with: -$0 down options -Fast approvals -No payments for 90 days OAC -Competitive rates even if your credit isnt perfect Plus, we offer top-dollar trade values, helping you unlock more equity from your current vehicle before its value drops further. Were Not Just Another Dealership Weve been proudly family-owned for 17+ years, built on trust, transparency, and doing right by our customers. Dont just take our word for itweve earned 1,000+ positive reviews from customers literally all over the world, and were just getting started. Youre Closer Than You Think Youre already here, reading this. Thats step one. Most of our buyers start by valuing their trade, browsing online, or just shooting us a text. From there, its simpleand youll have a real person helping you every step of the way. Drive With Confidence Every vehicle on our lot passes a full safety inspection, includes a detailed CarFax report, and is backed by our exclusive Oil 4 Life Programa Ride Time perk that keeps your ride running smoothly, long after youve driven off the lot. Whats Stopping You From Moving Forward Today? Were here to help you work through thatwithout pressure. But just a heads-up: our offers cant be held without a deposit, and with payment relief and top trade values, inventory is flying. Lets make this your easiest car-buying experience ever: -Text us at 204-813-6507 -Browse online at fast.ridetime.ca -Or chat with us anytime on Facebook Messenger m.me/ridetime ha, Your next ride is waitingand right now, it comes with a payment break. DLR 4080
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Windows
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
