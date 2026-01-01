Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, MEMORY SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, BACK-UP CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, BUCKET SEATS, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, FRONT POWER SEATS, REAR DEFROST, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM RADIO, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS GO, TRACTION CONTROL, ABS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.</p><p></p><p></p><div id=webClient_isPasted>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!</div><div>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at Auto Excell, the price is the price.</div><div>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!</div>

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

89,742 KM

Details Description

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier

Watch This Vehicle
13507592

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 13507592
  2. 13507592
  3. 13507592
  4. 13507592
  5. 13507592
  6. 13507592
  7. 13507592
  8. 13507592
  9. 13507592
  10. 13507592
  11. 13507592
  12. 13507592
  13. 13507592
  14. 13507592
  15. 13507592
  16. 13507592
  17. 13507592
  18. 13507592
  19. 13507592
  20. 13507592
  21. 13507592
Contact Seller

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,742KM
VIN 1G1ZE5SX7NF196158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6158
  • Mileage 89,742 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, MEMORY SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, BACK-UP CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, BUCKET SEATS, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, FRONT POWER SEATS, REAR DEFROST, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM RADIO, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS GO, TRACTION CONTROL, ABS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Excell

Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 115,786 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Dodge Durango GT 150,895 KM $24,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2022 Chevrolet Malibu