2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,533 KM

Details

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

LTD 4WD Crew Cab Custom**Back-Up Cam *Bluetooth

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

Used
38,533KM
VIN 3GCPYBEK1NG194473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6441
  • Mileage 38,533 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500