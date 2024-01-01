$44,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD 4WD Crew Cab Custom**Back-Up Cam *Bluetooth
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,533KM
VIN 3GCPYBEK1NG194473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6441
- Mileage 38,533 KM
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500