2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

42,284 KM

$50,230

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss | 2-year Maintenance Free |

11948022

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$50,230

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,284KM
VIN 3GCPDCEK2NG583639

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,284 KM

Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | Assist Steps | Appearance Package | Custom Convenience Package | Trailering Package |
Experience rugged performance and versatility with this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss. Despite being used, this truck offers a powerful 2.7L 4-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, perfect for both work and adventure.

- No reported accidents, ensuring peace of mind
- Trail Boss trim for enhanced off-road performance
- Push-button start for convenience
- Auto-locking rear differential for improved traction
- 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support
- Teen Driver feature for added safety
- HD Rear Vision Camera for easier parking and maneuvering
- Deep-tinted glass for privacy and sun protection

Ready to experience the power and comfort of this Silverado? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and capable vehicle!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
HD Rear Vision Camera

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
4-wheel antilock
Glass
tilt-wheel
electric power steering (EPS) assist
12-Volt
outside heated power-adjustable
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
electronic with set and resume speed
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
steering wheel-mounted
front auxiliary
driver 10-way power including lumbar
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual with wheel locking security feature
auto learn includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

