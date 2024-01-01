2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Steering

Stabilitrak

MIRRORS

brakes

steering column

4-wheel antilock

Glass

tilt-wheel

electric power steering (EPS) assist

12-Volt

outside heated power-adjustable

deep-tinted

4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

rack-and-pinion

stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control

electronic with set and resume speed

Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...

steering wheel-mounted

front auxiliary

driver 10-way power including lumbar

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

manual with wheel locking security feature