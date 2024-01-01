$50,230+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss | 2-year Maintenance Free |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$50,230
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,284 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | Assist Steps | Appearance Package | Custom Convenience Package | Trailering Package |
Experience rugged performance and versatility with this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss. Despite being used, this truck offers a powerful 2.7L 4-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, perfect for both work and adventure.
- No reported accidents, ensuring peace of mind
- Trail Boss trim for enhanced off-road performance
- Push-button start for convenience
- Auto-locking rear differential for improved traction
- 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support
- Teen Driver feature for added safety
- HD Rear Vision Camera for easier parking and maneuvering
- Deep-tinted glass for privacy and sun protection
Ready to experience the power and comfort of this Silverado? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and capable vehicle!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
204-837-5811