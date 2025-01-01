$55,877+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST True North Edition | Low KM | 6.2L V8
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$55,877
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 39,789 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | Local Trade | Assist Steps | Z71 Off Road Package | Trailering Package | Dark Essentials Package | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Wireless Phone Projection |
Experience raw power and refined luxury with this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. With only 39,789 km on the odometer, this gently used truck is ready for your next adventure.
Highlights:
- Powerful 6.2L V8 engine paired with 4WD capability
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- Advanced safety features including Teen Driver technology
- Sleek black exterior with matching Jet Black interior
- LED fog lamps for enhanced visibility
- Auto-locking rear differential for improved traction
- Deep-tinted glass for privacy and heat reduction
At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're committed to helping you find your perfect vehicle. Ready to experience the Silverado's blend of power and sophistication?
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
204-837-5811