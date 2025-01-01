Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX | Local Trade | Assist Steps | Z71 Off Road Package | Trailering Package | Dark Essentials Package | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Wireless Phone Projection |
Experience raw power and refined luxury with this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. With only 39,789 km on the odometer, this gently used truck is ready for your next adventure.

Highlights:
- Powerful 6.2L V8 engine paired with 4WD capability
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- Advanced safety features including Teen Driver technology
- Sleek black exterior with matching Jet Black interior
- LED fog lamps for enhanced visibility
- Auto-locking rear differential for improved traction
- Deep-tinted glass for privacy and heat reduction

At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're committed to helping you find your perfect vehicle. Ready to experience the Silverado's blend of power and sophistication? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Your next great adventure starts here!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
Front
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
electric power steering (EPS) assist
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

