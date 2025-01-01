Menu
Experience rugged power and refined comfort with this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST. With only 71,211 km on the odometer, this well-maintained truck is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - Powerful 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD capability - Z71 Package for enhanced off-road performance - Spacious Crew Cab with seating for 5 - Northsky Blue Metallic exterior with Jet Black interior - Remote engine start for added convenience - Advanced safety features - Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering - Deep tinted glass and front fog lamps Dont miss out on this exceptional Silverado. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect truck to suit your needs and lifestyle. Experience the Birchwood difference where quality meets performance. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

$50,805

+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$50,805

+ taxes & licensing

71,211KM
VIN 3GCUYEEDXNG195062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience rugged power and refined comfort with this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST. With only 71,211 km on the odometer, this well-maintained truck is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- Powerful 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD capability
- Z71 Package for enhanced off-road performance
- Spacious Crew Cab with seating for 5
- Northsky Blue Metallic exterior with Jet Black interior
- Remote engine start for added convenience
- Advanced safety features
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Deep tinted glass and front fog lamps

Don't miss out on this exceptional Silverado. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect truck to suit your needs and lifestyle. Experience the Birchwood difference where quality meets performance.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

