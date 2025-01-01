$50,805+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST 5.3L V8 | Z71 Package
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST 5.3L V8 | Z71 Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$50,805
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 71,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged power and refined comfort with this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST. With only 71,211 km on the odometer, this well-maintained truck is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Powerful 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD capability
- Z71 Package for enhanced off-road performance
- Spacious Crew Cab with seating for 5
- Northsky Blue Metallic exterior with Jet Black interior
- Remote engine start for added convenience
- Advanced safety features
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Deep tinted glass and front fog lamps
Don't miss out on this exceptional Silverado. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect truck to suit your needs and lifestyle. Experience the Birchwood difference where quality meets performance.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Security
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-837-5811