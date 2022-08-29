$CALL+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Custom Trail Boss
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9230548
- Stock #: 50361
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...
