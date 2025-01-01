$66,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT- Z71 PACKAGE, DURAMAX, CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$66,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,500KM
VIN 1GC1YNEY9NF351468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30098P
- Mileage 78,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT stands out as a robust and reliable full-size truck, offering a blend of powerful performance, advanced technology, and refined comfort. Whether you're towing heavy loads or navigating city streets, this truck is designed to handle it all with ease and style. With its robust towing and hauling capabilities, advanced safety features, and luxurious interior, the Silverado 2500HD LT is a top choice for anyone in need of a reliable and capable full-size truck.
FEATURES OF THE 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.
Will accept trades.
In addition to this used 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
