The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT stands out as a robust and reliable full-size truck, offering a blend of powerful performance, advanced technology, and refined comfort. Whether youre towing heavy loads or navigating city streets, this truck is designed to handle it all with ease and style. With its robust towing and hauling capabilities, advanced safety features, and luxurious interior, the Silverado 2500HD LT is a top choice for anyone in need of a reliable and capable full-size truck.

FEATURES OF THE 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT
6-Passenger Seating

CONVENIENCE
Remote Engine Start
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Tailgate Release

SAFETY FEATURES
Rear View Camera
Hill Start Assist
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Brake Control
Traction Control
Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake

TECHNOLOGY
8-Inch Touch-Screen
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
SiriusXM
Bluetooth
AM/FM Stereo
USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
6.6L V8 Engine
Automatic Transmission

We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

78,500 KM

$66,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT- Z71 PACKAGE, DURAMAX, CLEAN CARFAX

12059029

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT- Z71 PACKAGE, DURAMAX, CLEAN CARFAX

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$66,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,500KM
VIN 1GC1YNEY9NF351468

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30098P
  • Mileage 78,500 KM

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT stands out as a robust and reliable full-size truck, offering a blend of powerful performance, advanced technology, and refined comfort. Whether you're towing heavy loads or navigating city streets, this truck is designed to handle it all with ease and style. With its robust towing and hauling capabilities, advanced safety features, and luxurious interior, the Silverado 2500HD LT is a top choice for anyone in need of a reliable and capable full-size truck.

FEATURES OF THE 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT
  • 6-Passenger Seating

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Seats
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Tailgate Release

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Trailer Brake Control
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 6.6L V8 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-XXXX

204-560-6292

$66,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500