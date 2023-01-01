Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

84,481 KM

Details Description Features

$82,500

+ tax & licensing
$82,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
LTZ

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$82,500

+ taxes & licensing

84,481KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10638882
  • Stock #: F5B3MT
  • VIN: 2GC4YUEY7N1201115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5B3MT
  • Mileage 84,481 KM

Vehicle Description

$500 Accessories Credit & $1,000 Trade in Bonus
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Driver memory, recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
Advanced Trailering System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder, trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module (With (ZW9) pickup bed delete no p...

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Air filtration monitoring
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Transfer case, two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control (Requires 4WD models.)
Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
GVWR, 11,500 lbs. (5216 kg) with single rear wheels (Included and only available with model CK30943 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Requires single rear wheels.)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance with Hitch View (Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Single Rear Wheels
Puddle Lamps
perimeter lighting
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, front chrome
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, front, LED
Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Lamps, cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends ...
Chrome front grille bar with "CHEVROLET". Includes Chrome grille inserts with small Gold bowtie emblem.
BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels. Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipp...

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Auxiliary Lighting
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
steering column
Turn Signal Indicators
Driver memory
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
leather-wrapped
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
(includes child seat top tether anchor)
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
electronic with set and resume speed
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
steering wheel-mounted
driver 10-way power including lumbar
passenger 10-way power including lumbar
recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models
seatback storage on left and right side
centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
power folding/extending (extends 3.31" [84.25mm])
road conditions
and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
Up-level Rear with Storage Package
includes full-length bench seat
full cab width under-seat storage
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual tilt and telescoping
outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass
(driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors
Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed

