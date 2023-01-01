2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Fog Lights

tinted windows

Single Rear Wheels

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

CornerStep, rear bumper

Mirror caps, chrome

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Taillamps, LED with signature

Bumper, front (Body-colour.)

Fog lamps, front, LED

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Tailgate, standard

Lamps, cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel

Bumper, rear (Body-colour.)

Chevytec spray-on bedliner Black with Chevrolet logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)

LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed) (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not included when (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine is ordered.)

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Chrome front grille bar with Gold bowtie. Includes Chrome grille inserts with Bronze accents.

Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends ...

BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side

Tailgate, gate function power up/down with power lock and release (Not available with (QK2) Multi-Flex tailgate.)