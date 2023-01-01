2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

- 4WD
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- 10-Way Power Front Seats
- Chrome Assist Steps
- Wireless Charger
- Bose Speaker System
Safety Features
- 360 Camera
- Bed View Camera
- Forward Collision Alert
- Lane Departure Warning
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front & Rear Park Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Change Alert
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Single Rear Wheels
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Taillamps, LED with signature
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, standard
Lamps, cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
Bumper, rear (Body-colour.)
Chevytec spray-on bedliner Black with Chevrolet logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed) (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not included when (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine is ordered.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Chrome front grille bar with Gold bowtie. Includes Chrome grille inserts with Bronze accents.
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends ...
BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Tailgate, gate function power up/down with power lock and release (Not available with (QK2) Multi-Flex tailgate.)
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels. Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipp...
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multicolour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
Driver memory, recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear cross traffic alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions