Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

20,552 KM

Details Description Features

$94,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$94,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

High Country 4WD | 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel | Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

High Country 4WD | 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel | Crew Cab

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 9461359
  2. 9461359
Contact Seller
Sale

$94,500

+ taxes & licensing

20,552KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9461359
  • Stock #: F4WGWR
  • VIN: 1GC4YVEY8NF212140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4WGWR
  • Mileage 20,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- 4WD
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- 10-Way Power Front Seats
- Chrome Assist Steps
- Wireless Charger
- Bose Speaker System

Safety Features

- 360 Camera
- Bed View Camera
- Forward Collision Alert
- Lane Departure Warning
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front & Rear Park Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Change Alert
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Single Rear Wheels
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Taillamps, LED with signature
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, standard
Lamps, cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
Bumper, rear (Body-colour.)
Chevytec spray-on bedliner Black with Chevrolet logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed) (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not included when (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine is ordered.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Chrome front grille bar with Gold bowtie. Includes Chrome grille inserts with Bronze accents.
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends ...
BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Tailgate, gate function power up/down with power lock and release (Not available with (QK2) Multi-Flex tailgate.)
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels. Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipp...
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multicolour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
Driver memory, recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear cross traffic alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Air filtration monitoring
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Transfer case, two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Recovery hooks, front, Chrome
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Premium Audio
Bed Liner
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 20,552 KM
$94,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 80,465 KM
$25,289 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 22,786 KM
$59,726 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory