2022 Chevrolet Suburban

36,587 KM

Details Description Features

$75,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Used
36,587KM
VIN 1GNSKDKD8NR308408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Ash Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,587 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Keyless Start
Cargo management system
Theft-deterrent system
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Rear seat reminder
Keyless start, push button
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Electronic Precision Shift
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Console, floor with storage area and removable storage tray
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt, located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Seat adjusters, 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar
Sill plates, bright, front and rear door
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Hill start assist
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist, includes Traction Control
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu

Exterior

Trailer Sway Control
Door handles, body-colour
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Glass, windshield shade band
Active aero shutters, upper
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands-free with emblem projection
Fascia, front high-approach angle
LPO, Assist steps, tubular, Black (dealer-installed)
Tires, 275/60R20SL all-terrain, blackwall

Mechanical

4-wheel drive
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Hill decent control
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Hitch Guidance
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Alternator, 220 amps
Engine air filtration monitor
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Air filter, heavy-duty
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Recovery hooks, Red, horizontal-mounted
Skid plate, front
GVWR, 7700 lbs. (3493 kg)
Automatic Stop/Start (Vehicles built between October, 2021 and December 12, 2021 with a V8 engine, will be forced to have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/start disable button and its...
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching (Vehicles built between October, 2021 and December 12, 2021 with a V8 engine, will be forced to have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine...
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Steering, power,

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, Bose 9-speaker stereo
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Sliding
Stabilitrak
CARGO LIGHTS
Manual
Recovery Hooks
liftgate
Visors
ASSIST STEPS
brakes
Red
Door Locks
Lighting
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
blackwall
leather-wrapped
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
programmable
unauthorized entry
Audio system feature
deep-tinted (all windows
except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
rear child security
rear-window electric
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Push Button
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
stability control system with brake assist
includes Traction Control
LPO
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
interior with dome light
driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature
door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
electrical
Seat adjusters
TUBULAR
rear power programmable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
Bose 9-speaker stereo
Black (dealer-installed)
hands-free with emblem projection
horizontal-mounted
10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar
275/60R20SL all-terrain
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

