Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

54,597 KM

Details

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Watch This Vehicle
12645261

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 12645261
  2. 12645261
Contact Seller

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,597KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVFKW4NJ102681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Chai
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25222
  • Mileage 54,597 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2022 Chevrolet Traverse LS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Traverse LS 54,597 KM $40,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line 17,654 KM $33,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 78,209 KM $29,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2022 Chevrolet Traverse