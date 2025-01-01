$40,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Chevrolet Traverse
LS
2022 Chevrolet Traverse
LS
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,597KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVFKW4NJ102681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Chai
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25222
- Mileage 54,597 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
2022 Chevrolet Traverse LS 54,597 KM $40,000 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line 17,654 KM $33,000 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 78,209 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2022 Chevrolet Traverse