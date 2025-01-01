$31,916+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler 300
Touring-L AWD- APPLE CARPLAY, RMT STRT, HTD & VNTD SEATS, HTD WHEEL!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$31,916
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,750KM
VIN 2C3CCASG9NH236903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gloss Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,750 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Chrysler 300 Touring-L AWD is a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology. With its stylish design, powerful engine and premium features, it continues to be a standout in the full-size sedan segment. This vehicle delivers a combination of comfort, safety, and sophistication that is hard to match. It's a vehicle designed for those who appreciate a refined driving experience and seek the perfect balance between elegance and power. The Chrysler 300 Touring-L AWD is not just a mode of transportation, but an experience that enhances every journey. From its luxurious interior to its robust performance capabilities, this sedan is built to impress and satisfy even the most discerning driver.
FEATURES OF THE 2022 CHRYSLER 300 TOURING-L AWD
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
