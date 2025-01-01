Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Chrysler 300 Touring-L AWD is a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology. With its stylish design, powerful engine and premium features, it continues to be a standout in the full-size sedan segment. This vehicle delivers a combination of comfort, safety, and sophistication that is hard to match. Its a vehicle designed for those who appreciate a refined driving experience and seek the perfect balance between elegance and power. The Chrysler 300 Touring-L AWD is not just a mode of transportation, but an experience that enhances every journey. From its luxurious interior to its robust performance capabilities, this sedan is built to impress and satisfy even the most discerning driver.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2022 CHRYSLER 300 TOURING-L AWD</strong><ul> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Ventilated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Remote Trunk Release</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Electronic Roll Mitigation</li> <li>Electronic Stability Control</li> <li>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8.4-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>AUX Input</li> <li>Wi-Fi Hotspot</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>3.6L V6 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission</li></ul><br /><br />We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.<br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2022 Chrysler 300 please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2022 Chrysler 300

56,750 KM

Details Description

$31,916

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chrysler 300

Touring-L AWD- APPLE CARPLAY, RMT STRT, HTD & VNTD SEATS, HTD WHEEL!

Watch This Vehicle
12164211

2022 Chrysler 300

Touring-L AWD- APPLE CARPLAY, RMT STRT, HTD & VNTD SEATS, HTD WHEEL!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Contact Seller

$31,916

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,750KM
VIN 2C3CCASG9NH236903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,750 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Chrysler 300 Touring-L AWD is a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology. With its stylish design, powerful engine and premium features, it continues to be a standout in the full-size sedan segment. This vehicle delivers a combination of comfort, safety, and sophistication that is hard to match. It's a vehicle designed for those who appreciate a refined driving experience and seek the perfect balance between elegance and power. The Chrysler 300 Touring-L AWD is not just a mode of transportation, but an experience that enhances every journey. From its luxurious interior to its robust performance capabilities, this sedan is built to impress and satisfy even the most discerning driver.

FEATURES OF THE 2022 CHRYSLER 300 TOURING-L AWD
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Remote Trunk Release

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Roll Mitigation
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8.4-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • AUX Input
  • Wi-Fi Hotspot

PERFORMANCE
  • 3.6L V6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2022 Chrysler 300 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 69,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage SE 75,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 76,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,916

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 Chrysler 300