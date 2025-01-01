Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2022 Chrysler 300

16,674 KM

Details

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler 300

300S S Model 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents | One Owner

12424977

2022 Chrysler 300

300S S Model 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,674KM
VIN 2C3CCABT0NH154653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,674 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Path Detection
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Mechanical

Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

2022 Chrysler 300