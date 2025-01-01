Menu
No Accidents! Loads of Comfort + Safety Features! Experience luxury and efficiency with this 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L! This accident-free, one-owner minivan combines comfort, safety, and advanced technology for the modern family. Key Features: - Plug-in Hybrid powertrain for excellent fuel economy - Power sliding rear doors and liftgate for easy access - Heated TechnoLeather steering wheel and seats - Uconnect 5 system with 10.1 display - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration - Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go - Blind spot detection and collision mitigation - Spacious interior with 3rd-row seating Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and eco-friendly family vehicle. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you experience the perfect blend of luxury and practicality in this Pacifica Hybrid. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Used
50,378KM
VIN 2C4RC1L77NR107606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black w/Alloy & Black St
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,378 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!
Loads of Comfort + Safety Features!
Experience luxury and efficiency with this 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L! This accident-free, one-owner minivan combines comfort, safety, and advanced technology for the modern family.

Key Features:
- Plug-in Hybrid powertrain for excellent fuel economy
- Power sliding rear doors and liftgate for easy access
- Heated TechnoLeather steering wheel and seats
- Uconnect 5 system with 10.1" display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go
- Blind spot detection and collision mitigation
- Spacious interior with 3rd-row seating

Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and eco-friendly family vehicle. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you experience the perfect blend of luxury and practicality in this Pacifica Hybrid.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Google Android Auto
Heated TechnoLeather Leatherette Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Hybrid

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay Capable

Additional Features

Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Transmission: eFlite Electrically Variable
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Radio: Uconnect 5 w/10.1" Display
14 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 16 kWh Capacity
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Chrysler Pacifica