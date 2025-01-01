$42,331+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Touring L 5.99% O.A.C
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black w/Alloy & Black St
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 50,378 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents!
Loads of Comfort + Safety Features!
Experience luxury and efficiency with this 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L! This accident-free, one-owner minivan combines comfort, safety, and advanced technology for the modern family.
Key Features:
- Plug-in Hybrid powertrain for excellent fuel economy
- Power sliding rear doors and liftgate for easy access
- Heated TechnoLeather steering wheel and seats
- Uconnect 5 system with 10.1" display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go
- Blind spot detection and collision mitigation
- Spacious interior with 3rd-row seating
Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and eco-friendly family vehicle. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you experience the perfect blend of luxury and practicality in this Pacifica Hybrid.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
