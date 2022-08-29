Menu
2022 Dodge Durango

3,040 KM

Details Description Features

$65,000

+ tax & licensing
$65,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2022 Dodge Durango

2022 Dodge Durango

R/T | Sunroof | Tow Package | Blacktop Package

2022 Dodge Durango

R/T | Sunroof | Tow Package | Blacktop Package

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$65,000

+ taxes & licensing

3,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9293038
  Stock #: 257512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 3,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Need room for 6 people AND all their gear but don't want to drive a van? Check out this super low KM, virtually brand new 2022 Dodge Durango with All-Wheel Drive that just arrive don trade in extra sporty R/T trim! Stunning in Destroyer Grey, accident-free and lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of features your family will love including: heated leather seating, remote start, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, 10.1 inch touchscreen w/navigation, back-up camera and wireless charging.Plus as an added bonus, you also get a long list of extra options such as: * Nappa Leather Seating Package w/Ventilated Seats & Leather Wrapped Door Panels ($595) * Blacktop Package w/20 Inch Black Rims & Black Mirrors ($795) * Trailer Tow Package w/Trailer Hitch, Wiring & Trailer Brake Controller ($950) * 2nd Row Fold & Tumble Captain's Chairs ($600) * 2nd Row Armrest & Storage Console ($695) * Power Sunroof ($1425)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
2nd-row console w/armrest & storage
DESTROYER GREY
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 6-Passenger Seating 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Leather-Wrapped Door Trim Panels Front Ventilated Seats Floor Console w/Leather Armrest
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Trailer Brake Control 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness 2-Speed On-Demand Transfer Case Class IV Hitch Receiver
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum Tires: 265/50R20 Performance AS Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Pirelli Brand Tires Gloss Black Badges Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
RADAR RED INTERIOR ACCENTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

