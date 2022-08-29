$65,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
R/T | Sunroof | Tow Package | Blacktop Package
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
- Listing ID: 9293038
- Stock #: 257512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 3,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Need room for 6 people AND all their gear but don't want to drive a van? Check out this super low KM, virtually brand new 2022 Dodge Durango with All-Wheel Drive that just arrive don trade in extra sporty R/T trim! Stunning in Destroyer Grey, accident-free and lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of features your family will love including: heated leather seating, remote start, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, 10.1 inch touchscreen w/navigation, back-up camera and wireless charging.Plus as an added bonus, you also get a long list of extra options such as: * Nappa Leather Seating Package w/Ventilated Seats & Leather Wrapped Door Panels ($595) * Blacktop Package w/20 Inch Black Rims & Black Mirrors ($795) * Trailer Tow Package w/Trailer Hitch, Wiring & Trailer Brake Controller ($950) * 2nd Row Fold & Tumble Captain's Chairs ($600) * 2nd Row Armrest & Storage Console ($695) * Power Sunroof ($1425)
Vehicle Features
