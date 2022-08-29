2022 Dodge Durango

$65,000 + taxes & licensing 3 , 0 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9293038

Stock #: 257512

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 3,040 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) Rear Collision Mitigation ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) 2nd-row console w/armrest & storage DESTROYER GREY 2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 6-Passenger Seating 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console Requires Subscription WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Leather-Wrapped Door Trim Panels Front Ventilated Seats Floor Console w/Leather Armrest TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Trailer Brake Control 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness 2-Speed On-Demand Transfer Case Class IV Hitch Receiver BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum Tires: 265/50R20 Performance AS Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Pirelli Brand Tires Gloss Black Badges Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic RADAR RED INTERIOR ACCENTS

