$61,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco
Wildtrak | No Accidents | Local 1 Owner
2022 Ford Bronco
Wildtrak | No Accidents | Local 1 Owner
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$61,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5U117
- Mileage 31,006 KM
Vehicle Description
Our first Bronco, yee haw! Ready to kick out to the second owner! Once you see the screen you will get the reference!
Has the Sasquatch package! We don't even know what that is, but it sounds really cool!
This is a local one owner trade, came from our very own Ford store. We are very excited to be offering this! Check out some of the features:
* Trailer Sway Control
* Smart charging USB ports
* Fordpass Connect
* Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
* Terrain Management System
* SYNC4
* 12 LCD Touchscreen
* 360-degree camera
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Wireless Charge Pad
and so much more!
Dealer Permit #0112
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030