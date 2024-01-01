2022 Ford Bronco

Menu
Our first Bronco, yee haw! Ready to kick out to the second owner! Once you see the screen you will get the reference! Has the Sasquatch package! We dont even know what that is, but it sounds really cool! This is a local one owner trade, came from our very own Ford store. We are very excited to be offering this! Check out some of the features: * Trailer Sway Control * Smart charging USB ports * Fordpass Connect * Pre-Collision Assist with AEB * Terrain Management System * SYNC4 * 12 LCD Touchscreen * 360-degree camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Wireless Charge Pad and so much more! Dealer Permit #0112 Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Dealer permit #0112

31,006 KM

Details Description Features

Wildtrak | No Accidents | Local 1 Owner

Wildtrak | No Accidents | Local 1 Owner

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
31,006KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP4NLA78178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5U117
  • Mileage 31,006 KM

Vehicle Description

Our first Bronco, yee haw! Ready to kick out to the second owner! Once you see the screen you will get the reference!
Has the Sasquatch package! We don't even know what that is, but it sounds really cool!

This is a local one owner trade, came from our very own Ford store. We are very excited to be offering this! Check out some of the features:

* Trailer Sway Control
* Smart charging USB ports
* Fordpass Connect
* Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
* Terrain Management System
* SYNC4
* 12 LCD Touchscreen
* 360-degree camera
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Wireless Charge Pad

and so much more!
Dealer Permit #0112

Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Wheels: 17" Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum -inc: black beauty ring and beadlock capable wheels
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
4.7 Axle Ratio
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: electric brake boost
555.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Bilstein Brand Name Front Shock Absorbers and Fox Racing Remote Reservoir Rear Shock Absorbers

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

204-452-XXXX

204-452-8030

2022 Ford Bronco