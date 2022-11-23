Menu
2022 Ford Bronco

4,000 KM

Details Description

$58,800

+ tax & licensing
$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2022 Ford Bronco

2022 Ford Bronco

Big Bend - Nav, Rmt Start, Htd Seats, Removable Roof!

2022 Ford Bronco

Big Bend - Nav, Rmt Start, Htd Seats, Removable Roof!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

4,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9445419
  • Stock #: SCV7678
  • VIN: 1FMDE5BH7NLB26196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ABSOLUTELY AS NEW! DEMONSTRATOR VEHICLE ON THE LOT! *** REMOVABLE ROOF & DOORS, BIGGER SCREEN!! *** HEATED SEATS & REMOTE START!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2022 Ford Bronco comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory 5YR FORD WARRANTY, and custom fitted Bronco mats. Just 4,000 kilometers, and now sale priced at only $58,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

