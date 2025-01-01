$32,877+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend Local Vehicle | Accident Free | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$32,877
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 22,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Car | Accident Free | Tow Pack | Wireless Charging Pad
Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort in this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend. With only 22,000 km on the odometer, this local, accident-free SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- 4WD Drive for superior traction and handling
- Tow Package for enhanced versatility
- Wireless Charging Pad for convenient device charging
- SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced safety features
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort
- Distinctive Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat exterior
Experience the thrill of the Bronco Sport for yourself. Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Ford, or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-used, feature-packed SUV that's built for both city streets and off-road trails.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Security
Mechanical
Additional Features
Birchwood Ford
