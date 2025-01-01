Menu
Local Car | Accident Free | Tow Pack | Wireless Charging Pad Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort in this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend. With only 22,000 km on the odometer, this local, accident-free SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - 4WD Drive for superior traction and handling - Tow Package for enhanced versatility - Wireless Charging Pad for convenient device charging - SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced safety features - Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort - Distinctive Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat exterior Experience the thrill of the Bronco Sport for yourself. Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Ford, or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Dont miss this opportunity to own a barely-used, feature-packed SUV thats built for both city streets and off-road trails. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

22,170 KM

$32,877

+ tax & licensing
Big Bend Local Vehicle | Accident Free | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

Used
22,170KM
VIN 3FMCR9B61NRD35926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Car | Accident Free | Tow Pack | Wireless Charging Pad
Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort in this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend. With only 22,000 km on the odometer, this local, accident-free SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- 4WD Drive for superior traction and handling
- Tow Package for enhanced versatility
- Wireless Charging Pad for convenient device charging
- SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced safety features
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort
- Distinctive Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat exterior

Experience the thrill of the Bronco Sport for yourself. Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Ford, or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-used, feature-packed SUV that's built for both city streets and off-road trails.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and smart-charging A (1st row) and C (in the middle hub) USB ports

