2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Sirius

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

911 Assist

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

AppLink

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition

Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

2 Door Curb/Courtesy

Radio Data System and External Memory Control

In-Dash Mounted Single CD

Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof

Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability

SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately

by SiriusXM Radio Inc

See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com

If you decide to continue service after your trial

Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)

7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

Service is not available in Alaska and Hawaii

or as package

Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar

4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and smart-charging A (1st row) and C (in the middle hub) USB ports

Fees and taxes apply

the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates

To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349

All fees and programming subject to change