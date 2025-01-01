$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands 4x4 **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S1126A
- Mileage 39,789 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco Sport comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17" Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Unique Cloth Heated Sport Contour Bucket Seats -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 6-way manual passenger (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) seats, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, and Tires: 225/65R17 All Terrain. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
