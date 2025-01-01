Menu
Check out this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco Sport comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17 Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Unique Cloth Heated Sport Contour Bucket Seats -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 6-way manual passenger (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) seats, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, and Tires: 225/65R17 All Terrain. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

39,789 KM

13105460

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
39,789KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9D90NRE05309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S1126A
  • Mileage 39,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco Sport comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17" Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Unique Cloth Heated Sport Contour Bucket Seats -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 6-way manual passenger (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) seats, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, and Tires: 225/65R17 All Terrain. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport