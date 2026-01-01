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If youre looking for a capable, rugged SUV thats equally comfortable on trails as it is on the daily commute, this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend in Shadow Black delivers. With 4WD, a suite of driver-assist technologies, and only 46,292 km on the odometer, this Big Bend trim is a well-equipped used option that punches above its price point. - Shadow Black exterior with Medium Dark Slate interior a clean, purposeful look built for the outdoors - Part and Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Hold Control genuine off-road capability when you need it - Ford Co-Pilot360 suite including Blind Spot Information System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation, and Driver Monitoring Alert - Back-Up Camera with Washer and automatic high-beam LED headlamps for confident visibility day and night - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keep connected on road trips or remote adventures - Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning and auto-dimming rearview mirror for a refined everyday experience - Heated power side mirrors with automatic rain-detecting wipers and heated wiper park ready for Manitoba winters - Fuel efficiency of 8.4 L/100 km highway with a 1.5L 3-cylinder engine capable without breaking the bank at the pump Ready to take the next step? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Bronco Sport, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from first click to keys in hand. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

46,292 KM

Details Description Features

$27,884

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4WD | Low Kilometers | Local Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle
14157088

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4WD | Low Kilometers | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14157088
  2. 14157088
Contact Seller
Sale

$27,884

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
46,292KM
VIN 3FMCR9B64NRE13924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,292 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a capable, rugged SUV that's equally comfortable on trails as it is on the daily commute, this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend in Shadow Black delivers. With 4WD, a suite of driver-assist technologies, and only 46,292 km on the odometer, this Big Bend trim is a well-equipped used option that punches above its price point.

- Shadow Black exterior with Medium Dark Slate interior a clean, purposeful look built for the outdoors
- Part and Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Hold Control genuine off-road capability when you need it
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite including Blind Spot Information System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation, and Driver Monitoring Alert
- Back-Up Camera with Washer and automatic high-beam LED headlamps for confident visibility day and night
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keep connected on road trips or remote adventures
- Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning and auto-dimming rearview mirror for a refined everyday experience
- Heated power side mirrors with automatic rain-detecting wipers and heated wiper park ready for Manitoba winters
- Fuel efficiency of 8.4 L/100 km highway with a 1.5L 3-cylinder engine capable without breaking the bank at the pump

Ready to take the next step? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Bronco Sport, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from first click to keys in hand.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$27,884

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Ford Bronco Sport