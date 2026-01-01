$27,884+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4WD | Low Kilometers | Local Vehicle
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4WD | Low Kilometers | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$27,884
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 46,292 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, rugged SUV that's equally comfortable on trails as it is on the daily commute, this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend in Shadow Black delivers. With 4WD, a suite of driver-assist technologies, and only 46,292 km on the odometer, this Big Bend trim is a well-equipped used option that punches above its price point.
- Shadow Black exterior with Medium Dark Slate interior a clean, purposeful look built for the outdoors
- Part and Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Hold Control genuine off-road capability when you need it
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite including Blind Spot Information System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation, and Driver Monitoring Alert
- Back-Up Camera with Washer and automatic high-beam LED headlamps for confident visibility day and night
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keep connected on road trips or remote adventures
- Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning and auto-dimming rearview mirror for a refined everyday experience
- Heated power side mirrors with automatic rain-detecting wipers and heated wiper park ready for Manitoba winters
- Fuel efficiency of 8.4 L/100 km highway with a 1.5L 3-cylinder engine capable without breaking the bank at the pump
Ready to take the next step? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Bronco Sport, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from first click to keys in hand.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
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204-661-9555