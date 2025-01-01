Menu
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and adventure with this 2022 Ford EcoSport SE. This low-mileage SUV is ready to tackle urban streets and off-road trails alike, offering versatility for every journey. Key Features: - 4WD capability for confident handling in various conditions - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine - SYNC 3 infotainment system with 8 touchscreen - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility - Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience - Dual-zone automatic climate control - FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot - Advanced safety features including parking sensors and backup camera Experience the thrill of driving this well-equipped Ford EcoSport today. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our friendly staff at Birchwood Ford for more information. Your next adventure awaits dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish compact SUV. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

2022 Ford EcoSport

37,781 KM

$22,643

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford EcoSport

SE 4WD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Navigation

2022 Ford EcoSport

SE 4WD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Navigation

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$22,643

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,781KM
VIN MAJ6S3GL9NC470898

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,781 KM

Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and adventure with this 2022 Ford EcoSport SE. This low-mileage SUV is ready to tackle urban streets and off-road trails alike, offering versatility for every journey.

Key Features:
- 4WD capability for confident handling in various conditions
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- SYNC 3 infotainment system with 8" touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot
- Advanced safety features including parking sensors and backup camera

Experience the thrill of driving this well-equipped Ford EcoSport today. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our friendly staff at Birchwood Ford for more information. Your next adventure awaits don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish compact SUV.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454

Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 16" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging USB ports
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

