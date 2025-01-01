$22,643+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Navigation
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$22,643
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lightning Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,781 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and adventure with this 2022 Ford EcoSport SE. This low-mileage SUV is ready to tackle urban streets and off-road trails alike, offering versatility for every journey.
Key Features:
- 4WD capability for confident handling in various conditions
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- SYNC 3 infotainment system with 8" touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot
- Advanced safety features including parking sensors and backup camera
Experience the thrill of driving this well-equipped Ford EcoSport today. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our friendly staff at Birchwood Ford for more information. Your next adventure awaits don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish compact SUV.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
