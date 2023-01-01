Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Edge

31,000 KM

Details Description

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line w/ 12-Inch Screen, Pano Roof, Htd Lthr, Nav!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line w/ 12-Inch Screen, Pano Roof, Htd Lthr, Nav!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 10546299
  2. 10546299
  3. 10546299
  4. 10546299
  5. 10546299
  6. 10546299
  7. 10546299
  8. 10546299
  9. 10546299
  10. 10546299
  11. 10546299
  12. 10546299
  13. 10546299
  14. 10546299
  15. 10546299
  16. 10546299
  17. 10546299
  18. 10546299
  19. 10546299
  20. 10546299
  21. 10546299
  22. 10546299
  23. 10546299
  24. 10546299
  25. 10546299
  26. 10546299
  27. 10546299
  28. 10546299
  29. 10546299
  30. 10546299
  31. 10546299
  32. 10546299
  33. 10546299
  34. 10546299
  35. 10546299
  36. 10546299
  37. 10546299
  38. 10546299
  39. 10546299
  40. 10546299
  41. 10546299
  42. 10546299
  43. 10546299
  44. 10546299
  45. 10546299
  46. 10546299
Contact Seller

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
31,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546299
  • Stock #: SCV9026
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J98NBA57982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV9026
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NEW 12-INCH TOUCHSCREEN!! RARE ST-LINE!! *** RAPID RED W/ BLACKED OUT RIMS, BADGING & GRILLE!! *** PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING!!! *** This Edge is sure to turn heads everywhere it goes, blackout ST package with top-end features on the inside including the NEW UPDATED 12-Inch Infotainment! (Games included lol)... PANORAMIC SUNROOF......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......ALL WHEEL DRIVE / AWD / 4WD / 4X4......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......NAVIGATION Package......Factory REMOTE START......Multistage HEATED SEATS......Black Leather Interior w/ Red Accent Stitching......Power Liftgate......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Power Folding Rear Seats......WIFI Connectivity......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......SiriusXM Satellite Radio Connectivity......Multimedia Connections (12V, USB)......All Weather Floor Mats......Bluetooth / Cruise / Audio Controls On A Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......Forward Collision Warning.....Lane Keep Assist......Dual Exhaust......Deep Tinted Windows......TOW PACKAGE......2.0L ECOBOOST Turbo Engine!......8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ PADDLE SHIFTERS!!......and 20 Inch Black Aluminum Alloy Wheels!

This 2022 Ford Edge ST Line comes with all original Books & Manuals, a balance of Factory 100,000 KM FORD WARRANTY, and all weather mats. Only 31,000 kilometers and priced to sell! On sale for just $46,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2014 Fiat 500 Abarth...
 95,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 2500 Power ...
 18,000 KM
$82,800 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru WRX Spor...
 2,800 KM
$45,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory