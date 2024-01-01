Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD! With low kilometers and no reported accidents, this SUV is a smart choice for the discerning driver. Key Features: - Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with AWD capability - Luxurious leather interior with 60-40 folding rear seats - Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience - Advanced FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot - Comprehensive Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite - Voice-activated dual-zone climate control - Convenient power liftgate for easy cargo access Experience the confidence of driving a well-maintained, feature-rich SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this Ford Edge for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Dont miss this opportunity to elevate your driving experience schedule your appointment now! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

2022 Ford Edge

47,488 KM

$35,870

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD | Moonroof | Accident Free | Low Kilometers

12017359

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD | Moonroof | Accident Free | Low Kilometers

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$35,870

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,488KM
VIN 2FMPK4K90NBA67954

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,488 KM

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD! With low kilometers and no reported accidents, this SUV is a smart choice for the discerning driver.

Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Luxurious leather interior with 60-40 folding rear seats
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- Advanced FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot
- Comprehensive Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control
- Convenient power liftgate for easy cargo access

Experience the confidence of driving a well-maintained, feature-rich SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this Ford Edge for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your driving experience schedule your appointment now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Convenience

tilt
Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Garage door transmitter
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
up/down
lumbar)
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
SYNC 4A w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
digital owner's manual
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/memory (fore/aft
adaptive dashcards and conversational voice command recognition
6-way power front passenger seat (fore/aft
up/down and recline) and 2-way manually adjustable head restraints (up/down)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$35,870

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Ford Edge