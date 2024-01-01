$35,870+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD | Moonroof | Accident Free | Low Kilometers
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD | Moonroof | Accident Free | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$35,870
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD! With low kilometers and no reported accidents, this SUV is a smart choice for the discerning driver.
Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Luxurious leather interior with 60-40 folding rear seats
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- Advanced FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot
- Comprehensive Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control
- Convenient power liftgate for easy cargo access
Experience the confidence of driving a well-maintained, feature-rich SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this Ford Edge for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your driving experience schedule your appointment now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Convenience
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555