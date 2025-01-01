$31,960+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
SEL AWD | Heated Seats | Accident Free | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$31,960
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,429 KM
Vehicle Description
New Brakes !
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD. With only 41,429 km on the odometer, this low-mileage SUV offers exceptional value and performance.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Heated seats for ultimate comfort in any weather
- Accident-free history, ensuring peace of mind
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Advanced safety features including Ford Co-Pilot360
- Newly installed brakes for optimal stopping power
Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive to feel the power and comfort of this Ford Edge SEL for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to explore your options and take the next step towards owning this exceptional vehicle.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
