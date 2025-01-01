$34,017+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
SEL AWD | Heated Steering Wheel | No Accidents
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,978 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2022 Ford Edge SEL. With its sleek design and advanced features, this low-mileage used vehicle offers an exceptional driving experience for those seeking a reliable and versatile SUV.
- Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features, including Pre-Collision Assist and BLIS
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Deep tinted glass for enhanced privacy and UV protection
- Autolamp Auto On/Off LED headlamps with Auto High-Beam
- Leather/Metal-Look steering wheel for a touch of luxury
Experience the Ford Edge SEL for yourself by scheduling a test drive today. Our knowledgeable team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and feature-packed SUV. Contact us now to reserve your spot or start your purchase journey!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
