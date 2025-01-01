Menu
2022 Ford Edge

29,504 KM

Details

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

12668892

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
29,504KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K95NBA69165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Iconic Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25230
  • Mileage 29,504 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

