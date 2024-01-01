$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Escape
SE AWD - Htd Seat & Wheel, 8in Screen, Rmt Start!
2022 Ford Escape
SE AWD - Htd Seat & Wheel, 8in Screen, Rmt Start!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9G66NUA51000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10234WAV
- Mileage 96,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** AGATE BLACK METALLIC FORD ESCAPE SE AWD *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SIRIUSXM *** 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE START *** Introducing the 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD- a perfect fusion of versatility, innovation, and style. Designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on comfort, this dynamic SUV is ready to take you wherever the road leads! With its advanced all-wheel-drive system, the Escape SE ensures confident handling in any weather condition, while its sleek design and modern technology keep you connected and in control. Experience a seamless and exhilarating drive, with features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......8.0 Inch Touchscreen......REMOTE START......Reverse Camera......Brake Assist......BLIND SPOT MONITOR......Lane Departure Warning......LANE KEEPING ASSIST......Rear Parking Aid......SIRIUSXM......FORDPASS CONNECT......WiFi Connectivity......Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......Sandstone Cloth......Push-Button Start......1.5L I3 Engine......Automatic Transmission......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ ANTARES TIRES!!
This comes vehicle comes with original Owner's Manuals and only 96,000 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This comes vehicle comes with original Owner's Manuals and only 96,000 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2023 RAM 1500 SPORT NIGHT ED. - Htd & Vented Lthr, Rmt Srt!! 10,500 KM $68,999 + tax & lic
2016 Keystone RV Springdale 27 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Htd Seats & Wheel, 8in Scrn, Rmt Srt!! 66,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2022 Ford Escape