<strong>*** AGATE BLACK METALLIC FORD ESCAPE SE AWD *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SIRIUSXM *** 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE START *** </strong>Introducing the 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD- a perfect fusion of versatility, innovation, and style. Designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on comfort, this dynamic SUV is ready to take you wherever the road leads! With its advanced all-wheel-drive system, the Escape SE ensures confident handling in any weather condition, while its sleek design and modern technology keep you connected and in control. Experience a seamless and exhilarating drive, with features such as <strong>HEATED SEATS</strong>......<strong>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</strong>......8.0 Inch Touchscreen......<strong>REMOTE START</strong>......Reverse Camera......Brake Assist......<strong>BLIND SPOT MONITOR</strong>......Lane Departure Warning......<strong>LANE KEEPING ASSIST</strong>......Rear Parking Aid......<strong>SIRIUSXM</strong>......<strong>FORDPASS CONNECT</strong>......WiFi Connectivity......Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......Sandstone Cloth......Push-Button Start......<strong>1.5L I3 </strong>Engine......Automatic Transmission......<strong>17 INCH ALLOY RIMS </strong>w/ <strong>ANTARES TIRES</strong>!! <br /><br />This comes vehicle comes with original Owners Manuals and only <strong>96,000 KILOMETERS</strong>!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2022 Ford Escape

96,000 KM

Details Description

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SE AWD - Htd Seat & Wheel, 8in Screen, Rmt Start!

2022 Ford Escape

SE AWD - Htd Seat & Wheel, 8in Screen, Rmt Start!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9G66NUA51000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10234WAV
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AGATE BLACK METALLIC FORD ESCAPE SE AWD *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SIRIUSXM *** 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE START *** Introducing the 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD- a perfect fusion of versatility, innovation, and style. Designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on comfort, this dynamic SUV is ready to take you wherever the road leads! With its advanced all-wheel-drive system, the Escape SE ensures confident handling in any weather condition, while its sleek design and modern technology keep you connected and in control. Experience a seamless and exhilarating drive, with features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......8.0 Inch Touchscreen......REMOTE START......Reverse Camera......Brake Assist......BLIND SPOT MONITOR......Lane Departure Warning......LANE KEEPING ASSIST......Rear Parking Aid......SIRIUSXM......FORDPASS CONNECT......WiFi Connectivity......Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......Sandstone Cloth......Push-Button Start......1.5L I3 Engine......Automatic Transmission......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ ANTARES TIRES!!

This comes vehicle comes with original Owner's Manuals and only 96,000 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2022 Ford Escape