$30,776+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SE Hybrid AWD | Moonroof | Heated Steering | Only 7,000 KMS !
2022 Ford Escape
SE Hybrid AWD | Moonroof | Heated Steering | Only 7,000 KMS !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$30,776
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 7,381 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and versatility with this 2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid AWD. With only 7,381 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance.
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions
- Panoramic Moonroof for an open-air driving experience
- Heated Steering Wheel for comfort in colder months
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- SYNC 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced safety features
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort
Experience the future of driving today at Birchwood Ford. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive now and feel the difference of hybrid technology combined with Ford's renowned quality. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca to explore financing options or to schedule your personalized appointment.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555