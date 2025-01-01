$33,991+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid AWD | Leather | MoonRoof | Heated Steering
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$33,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,652 KM
Vehicle Description
This Escape Includes The Titanium Elite Package with Heads Up Display and B&O Sound System
Experience the future of SUVs with this 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD. Low mileage and packed with cutting-edge features, this vehicle offers the perfect blend of efficiency and luxury.
- Advanced Hybrid powertrain for exceptional fuel economy
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions
- Leather interior for premium comfort
- Panoramic Moon Roof for an open-air driving experience
- Heads Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Comprehensive Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite
Don't miss this opportunity to own a feature-rich, eco-friendly SUV. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Ford to experience the Escape Titanium Hybrid firsthand.
204-661-9555