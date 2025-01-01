Menu
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and versatility with this 2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD. This one-owner, accident-free SUV offers exceptional value and peace of mind for eco-conscious drivers seeking a reliable and feature-packed vehicle. Key Highlights: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Luxurious leather interior with moonroof for added comfort - Advanced Tech Pack for a connected driving experience - Impressive fuel economy: 5.5 L/100 km city, 6.4 L/100 km highway - Spacious 5-passenger seating with 60-40 folding rear seats - Ford Co-Pilot360 with Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross-Traffic Alert - SYNC 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility Experience the Escapes impressive features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive, or explore our online options to start your purchase journey. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle to fit your lifestyle. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Dealer permit #4454

2022 Ford Escape

138,271 KM

$23,849

2022 Ford Escape

SEL Hybrid AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Tech Pack | Accident Free

12756117

2022 Ford Escape

SEL Hybrid AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Tech Pack | Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$23,849

Used
138,271KM
VIN 1FMCU9CZ1NUA49803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and versatility with this 2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD. This one-owner, accident-free SUV offers exceptional value and peace of mind for eco-conscious drivers seeking a reliable and feature-packed vehicle.

Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Luxurious leather interior with moonroof for added comfort
- Advanced Tech Pack for a connected driving experience
- Impressive fuel economy: 5.5 L/100 km city, 6.4 L/100 km highway
- Spacious 5-passenger seating with 60-40 folding rear seats
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross-Traffic Alert
- SYNC 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Experience the Escape's impressive features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive, or explore our online options to start your purchase journey. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle to fit your lifestyle.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keeping Assist
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Wheels: 18" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: dark stainless-painted pockets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Note: SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice
It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging USB ports
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

$23,849

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Ford Escape