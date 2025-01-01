$23,849+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL Hybrid AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Tech Pack | Accident Free
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$23,849
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 138,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and versatility with this 2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD. This one-owner, accident-free SUV offers exceptional value and peace of mind for eco-conscious drivers seeking a reliable and feature-packed vehicle.
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Luxurious leather interior with moonroof for added comfort
- Advanced Tech Pack for a connected driving experience
- Impressive fuel economy: 5.5 L/100 km city, 6.4 L/100 km highway
- Spacious 5-passenger seating with 60-40 folding rear seats
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross-Traffic Alert
- SYNC 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Experience the Escape's impressive features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive, or explore our online options to start your purchase journey. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle to fit your lifestyle.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
204-661-9555