Come see this 2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid **New Arrival** . Its Variable transmission and Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION: ECVT (STD), ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD), ATLAS BLUE METALLIC, Wheels: 18 Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: dark stainless-painted pockets, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Tracker System. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

31,851 KM

SEL Hybrid **New Arrival**

12973261

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
31,851KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9CZ1NUB00944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue MetallicWHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid **New Arrival** . Its Variable transmission and Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION: ECVT (STD), ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD), ATLAS BLUE METALLIC, Wheels: 18" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: dark stainless-painted pockets, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Tracker System. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP 303A
Requires Subscription
ATLAS BLUE METALLIC
ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD)
TRANSMISSION: ECVT (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
EBONY HEATED ACTIVEX TRIMMED SPORT CONTOUR BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline)

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

