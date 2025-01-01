$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Expedition
Platinum 4x4 **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # S1615A
- Mileage 42,917 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2022 Ford Expedition Platinum 4x4 **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Expedition features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 22" 12-Spoke Polished Aluminum -inc: continuous controlled damping (CCD), Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tires: P285/45R22 All-Season BSW, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
