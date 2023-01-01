2022 Ford Explorer

Sale $50,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 8 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10098951

10098951 Stock #: F54V5H

F54V5H VIN: 1FMSK8DH6NGA66113

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 13,867 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Regenerative Alternator 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle Engine: 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology 67.7 L Fuel Tank Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 6-Way Passenger Seat Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Grille w/Chrome Bar Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.