Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Explorer

35,014 KM

Details Features

$42,556

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

  1. 11643888
  2. 11643888
  3. 11643888
  4. 11643888
  5. 11643888
  6. 11643888
  7. 11643888
  8. 11643888
  9. 11643888
  10. 11643888
  11. 11643888
  12. 11643888
  13. 11643888
  14. 11643888
  15. 11643888
  16. 11643888
  17. 11643888
  18. 11643888
  19. 11643888
  20. 11643888
  21. 11643888
  22. 11643888
  23. 11643888
  24. 11643888
  25. 11643888
  26. 11643888
  27. 11643888
  28. 11643888
  29. 11643888
  30. 11643888
  31. 11643888
Contact Seller

$42,556

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,014KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH8NGB93056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 35,014 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate 29,582 KM $44,981 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Explorer XLT 35,014 KM $42,556 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Base for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Base 50,469 KM $18,956 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,556

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Explorer