2022 Ford Explorer
ST - CLEAN CARFAX!! 6-Passenger Lthr Interior!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$56,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,750KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC5NGA41491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,750 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ford Explorer ST is a compelling choice for those who want the performance and excitement of a sports car combined with the practicality and versatility of an SUV. With its powerful engine, sporty design, advanced technology, and spacious interior, the Explorer ST delivers a well-rounded driving experience that caters to both thrill-seekers and families alike. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a road trip, the Explorer ST is designed to make every journey enjoyable and memorable.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2022 FORD EXPLORER please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2022 FORD EXPLORER ST
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- 6-Passenger Seating
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ventilated Seats
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
- Surround View Camera
- Pre-Collision Warning
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Lane Keep Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Trailer Sway Control
- Roll Stability Control
- Hill Descent Control
- Traction Control
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 10.1-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Navigation
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- 12-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 3.0L V6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
