Look at this 2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 4WD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer has the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18 High Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: laser-etched Timberline logo, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Upfitter Switches, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift capability w/paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Tires: P265/65R18 AT BSW. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 45,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 4WD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer has the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18" High Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: laser-etched Timberline logo, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Upfitter Switches, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift capability w/paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Tires: P265/65R18 AT BSW. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

