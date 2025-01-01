$39,754+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT AWD | 7 Passenger | Leather | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$39,754
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 53,947 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2022 Ford Explorer XLT. With just 53,947 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Spacious 7-passenger seating with leather interior
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- 2.3L 4-cylinder engine balancing performance and efficiency
- SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Collision Mitigation
Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Explorer's capabilities firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot now and take the first step towards driving home in your new Ford Explorer!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Birchwood Ford
204-661-9555