Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2022 Ford Explorer XLT. With just 53,947 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control - Spacious 7-passenger seating with leather interior - Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience - 2.3L 4-cylinder engine balancing performance and efficiency - SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Power liftgate for easy cargo access - Advanced safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Collision Mitigation Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Explorers capabilities firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot now and take the first step towards driving home in your new Ford Explorer! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2022 Ford Explorer

53,947 KM

Details Description Features

$39,754

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT AWD | 7 Passenger | Leather | Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle
12854420

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT AWD | 7 Passenger | Leather | Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12854420
  2. 12854420
Contact Seller
Sale

$39,754

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,947KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH0NGB56549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2022 Ford Explorer XLT. With just 53,947 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Spacious 7-passenger seating with leather interior
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- 2.3L 4-cylinder engine balancing performance and efficiency
- SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Collision Mitigation

Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Explorer's capabilities firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot now and take the first step towards driving home in your new Ford Explorer!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 USB ports
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: MP3 capability
SiriusXM radio w/3-month prepaid subscription and speed-compensated volume
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2018 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon XL 12 passenger | Mid Roof | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon XL 12 passenger | Mid Roof | 124,399 KM $43,629 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV Low Kilometers | Heated Seats | $178 Bw Tax In ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Sentra SV Low Kilometers | Heated Seats | $178 Bw Tax In ! 142,711 KM $10,875 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD | Extended Range | Local Vehicle ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD | Extended Range | Local Vehicle ! 51,715 KM $38,779 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,754

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Ford Explorer