Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-150

17,235 KM

Details Description Features

$60,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XLT Powerboost Hybrid | 302a | Sync 4

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

XLT Powerboost Hybrid | 302a | Sync 4

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 10141407
  2. 10141407
Contact Seller
Sale

$60,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,235KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10141407
  • Stock #: F55RKJ
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ED2NFB36273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F55RKJ
  • Mileage 17,235 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford F-150 XLT SYNC 4 | Heated Seats 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Oxford White

Accident free!
Key Features

- SYNC 4
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Blind Spot Information System
- Dynamic Hitch Assist
- Lane Keeping System
- Post-Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Backup Camera
- Reverse Sensing System
- Power Sliding Rear Window

3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, ABS Brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, Block Heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake Assist, Bumpers: Chrome, Delay-Off Headlights, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A High, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package, Heated Door Mirrors, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Onboard 400W Outlet, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Variably Intermittent Wipers, XTR Package.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Interior

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Additional Features

911 Assist
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual
lane-keeping aid and driver alert
Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking -inc: pedestrian detection
forward collision warning and dynamic brake support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2020 Ford Escape SE ...
 41,229 KM
$30,499 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 17,235 KM
$60,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 57,321 KM
$24,845 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory