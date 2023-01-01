2022 Ford F-150

Sale $58,866 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 9 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10234943

10234943 Stock #: F56CX9

F56CX9 VIN: 1FTFW1ED3NFB22804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 32,936 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Pickup Cargo Box Lights FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.