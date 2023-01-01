Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<BR><BR>4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.<BR><BR>Black 2022 Ford F-150 XLT LIFTED NEW TIRES AND RIMS ROCK LIGHTS 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic<BR><BR><BR>For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

2022 Ford F-150

37,667 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 10686258
  2. 10686258
  3. 10686258
  4. 10686258
  5. 10686258
  6. 10686258
  7. 10686258
  8. 10686258
  9. 10686258
  10. 10686258
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,667KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP9NKD73808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 6169
  • Mileage 37,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

Black 2022 Ford F-150 XLT LIFTED NEW TIRES AND RIMS ROCK LIGHTS 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2017 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD 97,799 KM $24,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i 103,672 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Versa Note 84,114 KM $13,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150