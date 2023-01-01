Menu
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Fords inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

2022 Ford F-150

28,989 KM

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,989KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP9NFA54983

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 6184
  • Mileage 28,989 KM

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Security System
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Air Conditioning
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Intermittent Wipers

Bench Seating

Driver Side Airbag

